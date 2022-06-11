A child with autism that went missing was safely located by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. a family member reported the missing 11-year-old boy. The caller stated that the child had autism and was believed to have walked away from a home in St. John Township.

The caller was especially concerned because of a nearby retention pond, police said.

Officers worked with neighbors and began a search of the area where the child was last seen.

A little more than 20 minutes later, at approximately 2:53 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officer spotted the child hiding behind a bush, and he began to run. Two Lake County officers were able to corner the child and coax him to get into a police patrol car.

The child was checked by paramedics and was expected to be returned to his family.