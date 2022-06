Lane Closures for I-94 in LaPorte County

Watch for lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and the Michigan State Line beginning on or after Tuesday, June 14.

Lane closures will be in place in two locations – just east of U.S. 421 and just west of the Indiana Welcome Center.

The right outside lane and shoulder will be closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction. Work will be ongoing through the end of June.