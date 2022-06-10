The City of Portage Street Department began training on its newest piece of equipment called the Vortex Total Patcher.

The city says operators initially underwent classroom training and then got some hands-on training at the former Garyton School building.

The patcher, operated with a three-man crew will be used to fill potholes throughout the city. The city says the process not only allows potholes to be filled quickly, but doesn’t require tamping or rolling.

Vehicles can drive over the patched area immediately after it is completed, according to the city.

Additionally, the machine, which cost approximately $90,000, will also be used in crack sealing city streets to extend roadway life and help prevent potholes from forming by sealing the cracks and preventing moisture from seeping in.

Once training is complete, the crew and new equipment will be working on filling potholes throughout the city.