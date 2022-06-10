On Saturday, the La Porte County Family YMCA will be hosting its 42nd annual triathlon beginning at 8 a.m. in Soldiers Memorial Park.

The race should conclude by 10:30 a.m. The road course for the race includes the streets bordering Soldiers Memorial Park and Small Road from Garden Street to 700 West.

The course will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:45 a.m. Police and course monitors will be turning away traffic, except for residents who live along the course.

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department says to please exercise extreme caution when approaching intersections or pulling out of driveways.

For more information, visit www.lpymca.org or call 219-325-9622.