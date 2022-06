The Michigan City Police Congratulated Corporal Scott Combs who was selected as a Honored Educator by a Distinguished Graduate of the Michigan City High School.

Every year Distinguished Graduates of the Senior class have the opportunity to recognize a person that impacted their life while in school.

The Michigan City Police Department said, “Cpl. Combs serves as the School Resource Officer at MCHS and this honor shows the impact he is making on students’ lives.”