The 27th annual graduation ceremony of Michigan City High School took place on Sunday in the Wolves Den gymnasium, as 308 students received a high school diploma.

Barbara Eason-Watkins, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools, told the graduates they are shining examples of what it means to be Michigan City Wolves. She used the word “resilient” to describe this graduating class, referring to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years.

“Through all of this, you made strong bonds with one another,” she said. “You went through an unprecedented time – and you are stronger because you went through it together.”

Alyssa Shaia, student council president who spoke during the ceremony, used another word to describe her graduating class – relentless. “Aiming for the top takes fearlessness, it takes individuality, and most importantly, it takes relentlessness,” she said.

Shaia said that as a freshman, she told her counselor that her goal was to be at the top of her class and one day speak at graduation. “Here I am today, having done both. When you know what you want, there isn’t – and shouldn’t be – anyone who can stop you…. Greatness doesn’t favor the exceptional; greatness favors the relentless,” she told her fellow graduates.

Class President Samiyyah Agee also spoke during the commencement ceremony, reflecting on the graduates’ journey through high school. “We came together as one. We bonded with each other over those four years – making friends, making memories, and building each other’s character,” she said. “Today we celebrate the ending of that four-year journey we shared…. We will part ways and start walking our own paths, but we will always have the amazing memories we created with each other at Michigan City High School.”

Among the graduates in the class of 2022 were 31 students graduating with distinction and highest distinction, with grade point averages of 4.1 or above. Eason-Watkins also stated that the top 10 students all have grade point averages of more than 4.4.

Also, 87 students earned academic or technical honors diplomas. “This means that these students have maintained high grade point averages in rigorous, specialized courses,” Eason-Watkins said, adding that 18 students received both academic and technical honors.

Fifty-one students earned technical certifications in culinary, electrical, construction, automotive, welding, manufacturing, fire science, nursing, and emergency medicine.

Further listing the accomplishments of this class, Eason-Watkins said there were two Lilly Scholarship finalists, and students who represented MCHS at the regional and state level in Robotics, JROTC, science, foreign languages, music, art, photography, Health Careers, girls golf, girls and boys track, and wrestling.

Class of 2022 athletes were part of sectional championship teams in girls golf, volleyball, and a regional championship football team. Among the graduates were seven athletes who were named All-Duneland Conference, and one was DAC MVP.

MCHS’ class of 2022 is receiving more than $5.6 million in academic and athletic scholarships, not including the Promise Scholarship, which many students will receive; eight will be going on to serve in the United States Armed Forces.