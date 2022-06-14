With the upcoming heat, Mayor Parry would like to remind citizens of Michigan City that if you must be outdoors, please use necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses and drink plenty of fluids.

“Please check up on at risk friends, family, and neighbors. Pay close attention to your children’s outdoor activities. And as a final reminder, pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Michigan City cooling stations are available at:

Michigan City Fire and Training Center 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Michigan City Police Department 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Valpo cooling centers:

The City of Valparaiso stated the following:

“The forecast looks steamy — We’re sharing these cooling center locations. Also remember the CARE Program by the Valparaiso Police Department, which checks on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one, contact Sgt. Perry Stone at PStone@Valpopd.com or 219-462-2135.”

Cooling Centers:

YMCA

1201 Cumberland Cr.

219-462-4185

Hours: Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sat/Sun 12:30 – 6:00 pm

Banta Senior Center

605 Beech St.

219-462-1301

Hours: Mon – Fri 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sat/Sun Closed

Porter County Public Library

103 Jefferson St.

219-462-0524

Hours: Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sun 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Portage cooling center:

Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.