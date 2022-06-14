PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon received the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award while being recognized for his 10 years of transformational leadership in Northwest Indiana at the 5.75 Roaring Ahead Scholarship Gala on June 10.

The gala raised more than $200,000 from generous donors to support scholarships for current and future PNW students.

Keon was recognized for his 10 years of leadership at the university’s helm during the gala, including being awarded with the Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by a sitting Indiana governor, which recognizes service to Indiana or the governor.

Keon was celebrated for his leadership at PNW that includes significant impacts for the metropolitan university and the region.

Governor Holcomb pointed out several of Keon’s accomplishments, including preparing students for in-demand careers in Indiana, such as nursing, engineering, technology and psychology; the expansion of 17 NCAA Division II teams under Pride athletics; and community partnerships between PNW’s resources and local organizations and stakeholders.

David Roberts, a 1974 graduate of Purdue Northwest, was honored during the gala as the inaugural inductee to the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. Roberts, a native of Steger, Ill. and Marine Corps veteran, was selected from a pool of nominations and recognized for his professional achievement and leadership, impact on the communities he’s worked and lived in and his continued engagement with PNW to support scholarship, development and outreach.

Roberts and his wife, Susan, generously pledged a gift of $100,000 at the gala to match funds PNW raised ahead of the event.