Kathleen Snyder, Horizon Bank’s Vice President, Investment Sales and Compliance Manager, announced the addition of Chelsea Brandt as Trust Relationship Manager. She is located at 515 Franklin Street, in Michigan City.

Brandt has ten years of experience in the financial industry. She was in the previous positions of teller, service manager, personal banker, branch manager, and district manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing fiduciary and investment-oriented client relationships.

Brandt attended Michigan State University, and in 2020 went on to attend the Graduate School of Banking – Sales and Marketing School. She has been a member of the Northwoods United Way Board of Directors for the last five years, and spent the last two years as the Vice President. In addition, Brandt is involved with the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce in Wisconsin and was elected as the downtown committee chairperson.