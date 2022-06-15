The Portage Police Department announced that beginning this week, the Portage Police Department will start periodic bike patrols in the city’s neighborhoods.

The department says it has historically conducted patrols on trails and now plan to expand this service to neighborhoods throughout the Summer. Chief Candiano says he believes this will provide more visibility and encourage more positive interaction between officers and citizens.

Candiano added, “Please feel free to speak with our officers and pass along any concerns you have, especially those related to your neighborhood.”