Attorney General Todd Rokita encourages Hoosiers to avoid scams by being mindful as they prepare for out-of-town summer vacations. To ensure your time away is as safe as possible, use

caution to avoid crafty scammers.

Attorney General Rokita shared the following list of tips to avoid common vacation scams:

-Avoid high-pressure sales pitches before you book a trip.

-Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and research the name online to see if there are any allegations of scams.

-Read the fine print in the contract before you sign it. It will tell you about the conditions under which the operator can change or cancel the trip and the rules and penalties for cancellation.