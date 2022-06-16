Franciscan Health’s Mobile Markets in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be offered this month at both Hammond and Crown Point hospitals.

The Mobile Markets are provided by the Franciscan Health Foundation as a key component of its Franciscan Food Insecurity Program. Upcoming Mobile Markets locations and dates are:

-Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St., 3PM, Tuesday, June 21, in the hospital parking lot near the helicopter pad.

-Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., 3PM, Wednesday, June 22, in the parking lot across the street next to Centier Bank.