Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members recently recognized three of their colleagues for their team approach to patient care and rapport with staff and patients.

Hospitalist and internal medicine physician Elias Salloum, M.D., is the 2022 St. Luke Award recipient, and nurses Abby Knoll, R.N., and Jill Ross, R.N., are the 2022 St. Camillus Award recipients.

The winner of the St. Luke Award, named for the patron saint of physicians and surgeons, is chosen each year by the patient care staff. Franciscan says, “The award recognizes physicians who have an outstanding rapport with nurses, patients and their families; show respect for the nursing profession; provide education and act as a resource to staff; serve as a role model; and exhibit a team approach to care.”

“The St. Camillus Award is named for St. Camillus, who, despite having an incurable wound on his leg, was dedicated to the care of the sick. It is chosen by the medical staff and recognizes a nurse who is an ambassador in the community; is a patient advocate; shows respect for the nursing profession; reflects our mission and values; promotes service and hospitality; has good rapport with fellow staff; and exhibits a team approach to care.”