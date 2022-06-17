The State Road 2 closure south of U.S. 30 in Porter County will be moved from the intersection of Horse Prairie Avenue /Smoke Road to the bridge over Sager Run on or after Friday, June 17.

This is still minor work to be completed in the northeast corner of the Horse Prairie Avenue / Smoke Road and State Road 2 intersection, which will be done under flagging operations.

State Road 2 will be closed over Sager Run (between U.S. 30 and Horse Prairie Avenue / Smoke Road). That work will take approximately six to eight weeks, and then State Road 2 will be closed over Wolf Creek (between C.R. 500 W and C.R. 450 W) for approximately eight weeks.

Resurfacing of State Road 2 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 will be ongoing between early June and late October. Flaggers will direct local traffic in the area where work is occurring. INDOT says the contractor will be able to halt traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time before allowing all vehicles to clear so motorists may want to continue to avoid the area.

Motorists should seek an alternate route while these projects are ongoing through late October. The official detour will follow State Road 8, State Road 49 and U.S. 30.