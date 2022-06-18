Governor Eric Holcomb will join federal, state and local partners to celebrate the start of construction for the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday at 10 a.m. at 11th Street and Franklin Street in Michigan City.

The expansion is one of the largest public transit investments in Indiana’s history which will result in unmatched economic growth for the region and the state.

Also attending are Sen. Todd Young, Rep. Frank Mrvan, Pete Visclosky, former congressman and chairman of Gary/Chicago International Airport Kelley Brookins, FTA Region 5 Regional Administrator.