Valparaiso City Utilities field service crews will be investigating a potential water main leak on State Road 2.

Based on the results of this investigation, water service may be interrupted on Monday, June 20, at 8:00 a.m. for a period of time for customers in the Aberdeen, Autumn Oaks, The Prairies and Eagle View subdivisions.

The city says the schedule gives customers a window of opportunity to prepare for a possible water outage. The city says however, if the leak worsens and/or pressure is lost, water service will be interrupted sooner than the scheduled outage.

At this time, the City of Valparaiso does not anticipate issuing a boil advisory. If it is determined that a boil advisory is necessary, we will notify you in a separate notification on Monday June 20.

For further information call their Customer Service Center at 219-462-6174.