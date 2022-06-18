La Porte County Sheriff John T. Boyd officially announced the hiring of three new merit patrol deputies, effective May 23.

The deputies hired are 32 year-old Justin D. Gorny, 28 year-old Julian A. Sanchez, and 27 year-old Matthew M. Disbrow.

Gorny is a 2008 graduate of New Prairie High School. Following graduation, Gorny attended Indiana State University earning a bachelor’s degree in 2013 while majoring in Criminal Justice and Criminology. In 2015, he graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a member of Basic Recruit Class 202. Gorny is married, has two children, and currently resides in South Bend.

Sanchez is a 2012 graduate of UIC College Prep in Chicago, Illinois. For several years following graduation, he attended SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary in El Dorado Hills, California, where he studied Pastoral Ministry. Sanchez is married, has two children, and resides in Michigan City.

Disbrow is a 2013 graduate of New Prairie High School. In October of 2014, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served until receiving an honorable discharge in May of 2020. His father, Mike Disbrow, retired in 2014 following 34 years of service with the agency. Deputy Disbrow’s grandfather is former Sheriff Jan D. Rose and Deputy Disbrow is also a prior recipient of the Neil Thompson Memorial Scholarship. Deputy Disbrow resides in rural La Porte County.

In the coming days, Deputy Gorny will begin the agency’s Field Training Program. Deputies Sanchez and Disbrow will be attending a Basic Recruit School at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy that is scheduled to begin in August.