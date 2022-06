PORTER COUNTY — The Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve informed the public on Friday that on Thursday night someone dumped a truckload of tires off the bridge and into the preserve and Coffee Creek.

The preserve said the authorities and town were contacted.

The preserve says if anyone has any information that might help the investigation, please call the Chesterton Police Department.

The preserve went on to say they will work to have the tires cleaned up as soon as possible.