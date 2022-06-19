The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of 65 year-old Curtis R. Heaphy, who was being held in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

Early Sunday morning during a routine check, Heaphy was found unresponsive inside his assigned cell by a LCSO Jail Division member. The jail staff immediately began to render aid and resuscitation efforts. Members of the La Porte County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and transported Heaphy to Northwest Health – La Porte Campus.

At 3:25 a.m. Heaphy was pronounced deceased by the medical staff at Northwest Health.

Thursday afternoon, Heaphy was arrested by the LCSO in rural Springfield Township. Following medical clearance at Northwest Health, he was transported to the LCJ. Heaphy was later booked into the LCJ for the offenses of intimidation and invasion of privacy.

Police said on Sunday that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted, and a death investigation had been initiated.

WIMS will continue to follow this story.