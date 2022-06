The City of Valparaiso announced that as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the water main leak, which was scheduled to be repaired, was located and repaired by Valparaiso City Utilities field service crews.

The city says the repair was completed without the need to interrupt water service to our customers.

The City of Valparaiso says if you need further assistance to call the city at 219-462-6174.