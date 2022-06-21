The Michigan City Police Department is reminding the public of the city’s fireworks ordinance.

The department is reminding everyone that fireworks can only be discharged by persons 18+ years old and only during set dates and times outlined in city ordinance 54-231.

Inside of the corporate limits of Michigan City, fireworks can only be discharged on the following dates and times:

▪️June 29th-July 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

▪️July 4th from 10:00 a.m. until midnight

▪️July 5th-9th from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

▪️10:00 AM on December 31st until 1:00 AM on January 1st

Anyone discharging fireworks outside of the set dates and times are subject to being cited. The fines for firework related offenses are:

▪️$50-1st Offense

▪️$100-2nd Offense

▪️$250-3rd+ Offenses.

The department stated on its Facebook page “Fireworks are beautiful and a great way to celebrate 4th of July, however; they can also be dangerous and a nuisance to your fellow neighbors and fur-neighbors. Please be kind to your fellow neighbors and strictly abide by the ordinances regulating the use of fireworks.”

A complete list of city ordinances can be found online by visiting:

https://library.municode.com/in/michigan_city/codes/code_of_ordinances