The following is an update from NICTD on the South Shore Line (NICTD) Double Track NWI Project construction that is ongoing:

GARY- MILLER STATION AREA

All buildings have been demolished for the construction of the station and parking lots in Miller. New sewer work is underway in both the west and east parking lots. Parking is available but temporarily restricted while work near Miller Station progresses. Vehicular and pedestrian access from Melton Road (US 20) will be closed, the driveway from Old US 12/Dunes Hwy will remain open with some lane restrictions. Construction activities may occur on the shoulder of Old US 12/Dunes Hwy.

7th Avenue was closed between Floyd and Lake Street beginning Thursday, May 19th for sewer relocation work. Local access will be allowed between Floyd and Hamilton. The work is expected to be completed by June 30th but may run through July 19th if needed. There will be lane restrictions on Old US 12, but access to Miller Station will be maintained. Click here for detour map.

NIPSCO Contractors (ARC American) will be working on overhead electric lines on US 12 near Alabama St from June 13th through July 1st.

NIPSCO’s electric team may have periodic lane closures on Melton Road east of Lake Street throughout June for pole holds in support of INDOT US 20 Complete Streets project sewer main installations.

NICTD’s Double Track Contract 3, awarded to Hasse Construction, includes construction of the new east parking lot site (east of McDonald’s), which has been fenced. Construction of the new east lot began in March. NIPSCO is relocating utilities along Melton Rd.

INDOT’s US 20 Complete Streets Project in Gary:

This project is separate from Double Track. In Spring of 2022, INDOT began its “Complete Streets” project, which includes the reconstruction of Melton Rd east and west of Lake St. along with sidewalks and plantings. Any questions related to INDOT’s project should be directed to 855-463-6848.

PORTAGE/OGDEN DUNES STATION AREA

NIPSCO’s electrical team is expected to complete work just east of PortOgden Dunes Station by Fall 2022. This work may require short-term travel lane restrictions and railroad flagging.

Installation of a new pedestrian signal is scheduled for Hillcrest Rd at Ogden Dunes Station for July 2022. Short-term lane closures at the Hillcrest Rd and US 12 intersection will be required for this work.

The Double Track project’s new Portage/Ogden Dunes South parking lot construction began in March 2022.

DUNE PARK STATION AREA

The east parking lot expansion is complete.

DUNE ACRES AREA

Installation of multiple large and small culverts began in early March at locations mostly west of Beverly Shores (one is east of Beverly Shores). Residents can expect equipment moving and vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads throughout the culvert installations. Culvert work is expected to end in July.

BEVERLY SHORES STATION AREA

Walsh/Herzog began removing the existing low-level platform and began building the two new low-level platforms at Beverly Shores Station the week of May 16. Installation of large beams for the NICTD catenary system east and west of Broadway began June 8. Track, overhead wire and fiber work will be ongoing in the general area in May and June.

On June 6th, Broadway was closed to construct the new north track through the intersection. Broadway reopened on Friday, June 17th. On June 20, Kemil Road (E. State Park Boundary Road) closed for 14 days to construct the new north track through this intersection. Central Ave is expected to close on July 5 for 14 days.

Road Closure: Kemil Road.Click here for details.

Road Closure: Central Avenue. Click here for details.

TOWN OF PINES AREA

NICTD owns the property just west of County Line Road north of US 12 in the Town of Pines where a brick company was formerly located. NICTD’s Construction Management firm, WSP, has a temporary construction office (trailer) at this location. Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture, the Double Track Project’s main contractor, also has various trailers onsite. The lot has been fenced by Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture. There are many vehicles coming and going from this property.

Road Closure: US 12 / County Line Road. Click here for details.

MICHIGAN CITY – 10TH AND 11TH STREET AREA

Track construction is underway at the east end of the Double Track project in Michigan City (Michigan Blvd is eastern project limit).

Construction on 11th Street began February 28, 2022, which included a full closure of 11th St itself that will run through mid-November, 2022. Michigan City residents can expect north/south street closures that progress westward as construction advances, with signage indicating which streets will be closed and when. The site of the future 11th Street Station and Transit Oriented Development is the block bounded by 10th, 11th, Franklin and Pine Streets. That block is currently fenced and portions of the sidewalk are closed to allow for continuing work.

For full details on the future road conditions after construction, visit:

https://www.doubletrack-nwi.com/images/FINAL_EA_Michigan_City_Road_Changes_200306.pdf

Installation of the overhead catenary poles is in progress in the Right of Way south of 10th St.

Comcast will be splicing their utilities in the Tennessee and 11th street area on June 22nd.

The intersections at 11th and Franklin were converted from a stoplight to a stop sign configuration during construction. Construction on 10th Street will occur to the south of the existing roadway, where the two new tracks will be installed. At the completion of the work, the current tracks down 10th Street will be removed and the roadway repaired.

On June 6th, the intersection of Washington Street and 11th Street was closed and will remain closed for 30 days for construction of the new north track through the intersection. Franklin Street and Wabash Street will remain open during the Washington Street closure to provide north-south access across 11th Street.

After completion of the Washington Street closure, Wabash Street will be closed at 11th Street to construct the new north track through this intersection. Washington is expected to close for approximately 30 days on July 5th. Road closure information will be updated as work progresses.

NICTD has provided the City of Michigan City with an emergency response contact list. Emergencies should be reported using 911.