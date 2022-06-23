Bridge work will continue on I-94 over Willow Creek and the CSX Railroad in Lake County with a new traffic configuration beginning on or after Friday, July 1.

I-94 will have three travel lanes open in each direction between the State Road 249 and State Road 51/U.S. 6 exits, but traffic will be shifted to the left using the inside shoulder as a third lane. The right lane and shoulder will be closed in each direction.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. This phase of the preventative maintenance work will be ongoing for approximately four weeks.

The Indiana Department of Transportation encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.