La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on State Road 39 Wednesday morning.

At 9:57 a.m., deputies were called to State Road 39 for a motor vehicle crash. Emergency personnel located the crash scene in the 3000 south block of State Road 39 in rural Scipio Township.

The initial on scene crash investigation determined that a Nissan Maxima, being driven by 32 year-old Ricquelle M. Wren of Michigan City, was traveling northbound on State Road 39 when a Mack tri axle dump truck was traveling southbound on State Road 39.

For an unknown reason, the passenger vehicle left the northbound lane, drove left of center into the southbound lane and directly into the path of travel of the commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

The passenger vehicle and CMV collided head on in the southbound lane.

The force of the crash caused the passenger vehicle to come to rest along the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Wren was pronounced dead at the scene. The CMV driver sustained an upper body injury and was treated at a nearby hospital.

State Road 39 was closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation and scene cleanup.

Toxicology test results are pending.

The crash investigation is ongoing.