The traffic pattern has changed on I-80/94 westbound between the Illinois State Line and State Road 912 in Lake County.

Westbound I-80/94 will continue to have four travel lanes during daytime hours with lane shifts in place. The left inside lane is directed down a counter flow lane, and the second lane from the left will be directed down a chute lane. These two left lanes do not have access to the following exits: Exit 5 (Cline Ave/State Road 912), Exit 3 (Kennedy Ave), Exit 2 (Indianapolis Blvd/U.S. 41 southbound), and Exit 1 (Calumet Ave/U.S. 41 northbound). Motorists going westbound on I-80/94 will need to be in the right two lanes prior to Burr St to access these exits.

During the construction phase of this project, work is occurring 24 hours a day and up to 6 or 7 days a week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 through the life of the project, as well as nightly lane closures in both directions.