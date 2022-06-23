Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department provided an update to a garage fire that took place Tuesday night in Porter County.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused from an active electrical appliance malfunction in the workshop area that ignited fuel sources causing the fire to spread rapidly before emergency services could be called.

All citizens and firefighters were reported safe from the late-night fire that sent multiple fire departments responding from a First Alarm and Tanker plan, according to Lieutenant James Alexander.

Approximately 20,000 gallons of water was used during fire operations and into overhaul operations.

Tankers shuttled water from U.S. Highway 6 and Meridian Road to a collapsible tank on scene.

A fire engine drafted water and pumped to the initial attack engine located up the driveway near the fire. Liberty Fire used foam to suppress the remaining hot spots and potential re-ignition point during overhaul operations to prevent any fire from occurring later on.