The Town of Porter Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying someone who ripped off a Pride flag from a residence.

A resident in the 200 Block of Beam Street recently reported to the department that someone had ripped their Pride flag off of their residence.

The act was caught on video. The video can be seen on the Town of Porter Police Department Facebook page. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the people on the moped in the included video.

If you recognize the people involved, call the Porter Police Department at 219-926-7611.