In an effort to accommodate an expected increase in ridership for the Chicago Pride Parade, the South Shore Line will offer additional capacity and extra passenger trains on Sunday, June 26. Alcohol is prohibited on all trains on June 26. Glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

The South Shore Line also will have to have 18th Street Station stops Saturday for the Kenny Chesney concert. For the concert taking place at 5 p.m. June 25, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway. As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for the event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street. See specific train and stop details for both events at mysouthshorline.com.