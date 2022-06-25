Horizon bank announced a recent grant award to The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

The Boys and Girls Club is a safe place for children and teens to spend their time after school and during the summer. In a typical year, they serve over 900 members. The grant money will be used towards the Valpo Capital Campaign. The previous club operated in a school building constructed in 1899. Due to the building’s age and layout, it no longer fits programming nor is it ADA compliant.

The new building is a 35,000 square foot club that sits over eight acres of land and features programs that fit all youth. Some of these features include a STEM lab, two full-size gymnasiums, an art room and more. Horizon says the goal of this new facility is to enable more children in the Valparaiso community to reach their full potential.

The previous club building served the community well for over 50 years. Located at 708 Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, the new club will give members access to top programming and after-school activities.