The La Porte Police Department is reminding the public of the city’s fireworks ordinance.

Police said, “A friendly reminder to all that the following dates and times residents are allowed to fire fireworks is June 28th through July 9th from 5pm until 11pm. The exception is on the 4th of July the hours are from 10 a.m. until midnight.”

A violation of the ordinance is a $300 fine.

Police went on to say “Please remember to use caution when using fireworks as they can be dangerous. Also keep in mind that all fireworks must be contained to your property unless you have permission from other property owners.”