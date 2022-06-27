There was an electricity in the air Saturday night at Notre Dame’s legendary football stadium, and it wasn’t the weather.

It was the piano man Billy Joel and his prolific band that played dozens of hits and numerous crowd pleasers for nearly three hours in front of a sold-out crowd. Billy apologized for taking so long to get to Indiana as the original tour date was slated for June 26, 2020.

Singer-songwriter and piano aficionado Joel came out with a bang with “My Life” and even incorporated the ND fight song into the intro. One highlight of the evening was when Gary, Indiana native Crystal Taliefero took to the mic to sing “Dancing in the Streets” during the middle of “River of Dreams.” The audience exploded as Billy introduced her claiming, “you name it, she plays it.”

“Coming home is special,” said Taliefero. “These are my people, and I am grateful and humbled by the support and love we continue to receive. Performing is an incredible opportunity and we are grateful to share that experience with our fans.”

Joel’s encore of “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Uptown Girl,” “Still Rock N’ Roll to Me,” “Big Shot” and “You May Be Right,” delivers power punch after power punch leaving audiences gasping as they leave the arenas.

Joel’s catalogue of hits and fan favorites is undeniable and his ability to permeate the souls of his fans remains incredible. From toddlers to teens and seniors, Saturday’s audience was there to rock and celebrate the soundtrack of their lives.

Joel continues with another Midwest stadium appearance on July 9 in the Motor City at Comerica Park before getting back to his sold-out residency at Madison Square Garden on July 20.