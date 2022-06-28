With the holiday weekend approaching, City of La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder is reminding residents to keep the city’s fireworks ordinance in mind.

“The Fourth of July is a big deal in our community, and everyone is eager to celebrate,” Snyder said. “However, we still must be respectful of our neighbors. The fire department will be working closely with the police department as well as code enforcement to ensure the rules are being followed.”

The City of La Porte’s municipal code states that consumer fireworks may be discharged within the city limits on the following dates and times:

June 28 through July 3, 5 to 11 p.m.;

July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight; and

July 5 through July 9, 5 to 11 p.m.

Snyder said violators could be penalized with a fine of up to $300.