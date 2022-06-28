Additional road closures will be implemented in Lake County along the I-65 corridor between I-80/94 and U.S. 30 the week of July 5.

53rd Ave will be closed under I-65 on or after Tuesday, July 5. The official detour will follow Liverpool Rd, 61st Ave and Broadway/State Road 53. This road will be closed through mid-November.

The ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Ave will be closed for approximately four days beginning on or after Friday, July 8.

As a reminder, the ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Rd and ramp from Ridge Rd to I-65 northbound will be closed through early September. Motorists should follow the marked detours, which utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Ave.

I-65 continues to have three lanes of travel in each direction during daytime hours with lane shifts in place. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through this work zone. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through fall 2022.

This contract includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Ave and 37th Ave/Ridge Rd. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023, with work this year wrapping up in November.