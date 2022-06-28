Town of Porter Police Chief Todd Allen wants to remind residents that the Town of Porter has ordinances that regulate when fireworks can be used and that they are used in a safe manner.

Town Ordinance 26-121 states that fireworks can be discharged only during the following dates and times:

🔸 June 29th-July 3rd between 5:00 PM and 2 hours after sunset

🔸 July 4th between 10:00 AM and Midnight

🔸 July 5th-July 9th between 5:00 PM and 2 hours after sunset

🔸 December 31st 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM on January 1st

Town ordinances 26-122, 26-123, and 26-124 regulate that fireworks are discharged in a safe manner, that minors under the age of 18 are prohibited from discharging fireworks in town limits, and residents are liable for damage caused by the discharge of fireworks.

The Town of Porter Police says that violations of these ordinances can result in a citation, with fines up to $700 per occurrence.