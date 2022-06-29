Michigan City transit has released the schedule for then Patriotic Parade taking place on July 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Route 1 – Franklin St and Lakeland Area – Out of Service

Route 2 – Coolspring and high school area – Will travel uptown to Pine Street and Detroit Street and dwell at Elston Auditorium.

Route 3 – Michigan Boulevard and Franklin Street – Will travel South – Wabash Street to Coolspring Street to Franklin Street. Reverse traveling North.

Route 4 – Westside and hospital area – Will travel Wabash Street to 8th Street and dwell at La Porte County Health Department parking lot.

During the hours of the Patriotic Parade, No service will be provided to Pine Street, Washington Street and 4th, 5th, and 6th Streets.