The South Shore Line has given an update on parking at the new Miller Station Building and East Parking Lot.

“Right now, important preparatory work is underway in the Miller Station area in Gary. NICTD is completing a large 54″ sewer installation west of Lake Street. Next begins construction of the future Miller Station building. The new Miller Station building will abut the two platforms/tracks. The building, tracks and platform will move to the south of the existing single track and station in the final configuration,” the SSL stated.

Just east of Lake Street, a 36″ sewer relocation was recently relocated.That site is being prepared for the new East Parking Lot for Miller Station.

The SSL went on to say, “Most major track, overhead contact system/signals, and platform work will occur in Gary in 2023.”