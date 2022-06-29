U.S. 6 will close between Walkerton and La Paz in both directions for 3 days, on or after July 5, INDOT announced.

The seal coating operation will close U.S. 6 between State Road 931 and State Road 23.

INDOT says this work should take approximately three days, but the schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT says “When seal coating, work is most often completed under road closures to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway. If driving through a seal coating work zone, drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.”

The treatment is designed to extend the life of the pavement below by 3-5 years and lower maintenance costs.