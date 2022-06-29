An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Allen, Wabash and Huntington counties in Indiana. It is

in effect for Thursday and Thursday evening.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

An Air Quality Action Day has also been forecast for Northwest Indiana for elevated ozone levels and is in effect through midnight CDT Thursday night.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Thursday June 30th to be an Action Day for elevated as well for the Michigan counties of Berrien and Cass.

Ozone Levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

For additional information visit the IDEM SMOG Watch Web site at www.SmogWatch.IN.gov or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.