The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife has completed its spring trout and salmon stockings in Lake Michigan and tributaries, the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

Locations stocked include the East Chicago Marina, East Branch of the Little Calumet River, Salt Creek, Trail Creek, and the St. Joseph River.

A total of 40,000 brown trout fingerlings, 77,765 Coho salmon yearlings, 194,836 Skamania steelhead yearlings, 40,943 winter run steelhead yearlings, and 224,753 Chinook salmon fingerlings were among the stocked fish.

Although spring stockings are complete, fall stockings are also planned. Coho salmon fingerlings are scheduled to be stocked during October and winter-run steelhead fingerlings in December.

The DNR says that “while all these fish except the brown trout are grown in hatcheries operated by Indiana DNR, acquiring eggs to meet production goals requires cooperation with other states’ DNR agencies. Of the trout and salmon stocked into Indiana’s waters of Lake Michigan and its tributaries, only Skamania steelhead eggs are taken from fish returning to Indiana.”