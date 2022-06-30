Representative Frank Mrvan on Wednesday announced $47,852,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 federal funding investments in Northwest Indiana, including to the Michigan City area. The announcement includes $7,000,000 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support improvements at the Michigan City Harbor. Mrvan’s office says the funding will be used for the dredging and maintenance in federal harbors to stabilize supply chains across the region, the construction of water-related infrastructure, and the restoration of critical natural areas along the lakeshore. The announcement includes $2.7 million toward sand nourishment activities at Mount Baldy, in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Funding announcement includes:

-$18,395,000 – Confined Disposal Facility at Indiana Harbor to support construction of the Phase II – Perimeter Dikes and increase capacity to store dredged materials from Indiana Harbor

-$10,000,000 – Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure to support the construction of water-related infrastructure

-$8,196,000 – Indiana Harbor to support operations and maintenance of existing structures at the CDF, including wildlife exclusion, air monitoring, groundwater gradient control system, and water treatment

-$7,000,000 – Michigan City Harbor to support repairs to the detached breakwater to include the east pier superstructure in around the lighthouse

-$2,700,000 – Indiana Shoreline to support sand nourishment activities at Mount Baldy, in the Indiana Dunes National Park

-$1,561,000 – Burns Waterway Harbor to support maintenance dredging in Burns Waterway Harbor to authorized navigable depths as well as structures inside the harbor