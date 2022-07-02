Franciscan Health Crown Point has received three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines program, Franciscan Health Crown Point qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“Franciscan Health Crown Point is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick, MD. “The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Northwest Indiana experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Franciscan Health Crown Point received these Get With The Guidelines achievement awards:

Stroke GOLD Plus

Target: Stroke Elite

Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

To qualify for the Target: Stroke Elite award, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase. Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition ensures patients with type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Franciscan Health Crown Point for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”