NIPSCO, part of NiSource Inc., one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is announcing the launch of chatbots and live chat technologies. The chatbots and live chat are now available on the NIPSCO.com website and via its mobile app. NIPSCO says that customers have told NIPSCO they want more convenient ways to get answers to their questions without having to call the call centers.

“Chatbots and live chat allow customers to get immediate answers to key questions, including enrolling in payment plans, viewing their usage, reporting an electric outage, finding payment locations, understanding bill charges and learning about different financial support options. The chatbot also can provide answers to frequently asked questions, such as information about COVID protocols, work taking place in your area, and optional services. While chatbots function through artificial intelligence, live chat connects customers with a live customer service representative through the Customer Care Center. These representatives can answer more complicated questions that require additional research.”