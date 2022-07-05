On Sunday July 3rd at 6:44 Michigan City Fire Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched for multiple drownings at Washington Park Beach. On arrival, one victim was out of the water and being cared for by La Porte County Emergency Medical Service. Multiple fire crews entered the water in search of a second victim.
The 2nd victim was quickly located at the bottom of the lake. MCFD Dive team member Kyle Gish went down and retrieved this victim then proceeded to pass her off to the secondary rescuer Joshua Allen. Josh, who was connected to water rescue rope, gave two rescue breaths and then was pulled in by onshore crew members. Crews immediately began life saving measures and transferred the patient to Laporte County EMS.
All agencies operated quickly, effectively, and efficiently. Michigan City Police Department played a vital role with crowd control as well as additional manpower with transporting the patient to EMS.
There was speculation that there may have been a third victim, so MCFD crews and MCFD Dive team members searched for 1 hour at which point it was determined there was no third victim.
Washington Park Lifeguards rescue 4 actively drowning victims Saturday, July 2nd. These holiday weekends are especially busy and stressful for the guards. Excellent work by all involved.