The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a new caregiver support group in Michigan City. The support group will meet the last Thursday of each month beginning in July at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on 1237 E. Coolspring Ave.

Additional support groups are already offered in Dyer and Porter County.

“When the pandemic began, we had to switch to a virtual format for all of our programs, including support groups,” said Julie Collins, Northwest Indiana program manager, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Now that we are back to offering in-person programs, we’re excited to add another caregiver support group in the region. Support groups are a great way to connect with people who are going through a similar journey, and they give caregivers a forum for sharing local information and resources.”

All programs and support groups are free of charge. Registration is suggested but not required. Call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 to register or for more information.

The Helpline is also available, day or night, for immediate, confidential support. Master’s-level care consultants can offer crisis assistance, information on care planning and legal decisions, strategies to reduce caregiver stress and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association is always looking for volunteers to deliver programs in the region. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Julie Collins at jccollins@alz.org.