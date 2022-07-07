The Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) congratulated 27 local business professionals on their completion of the 2021-22 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.
LNI is the premier professional leadership program in Northwest Indiana, offered annually by professors and staff at the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. It is a highly sought-after professional development program that offers a deep dive into the fundamentals of leadership in multiple domains — work, community and personal life.
“One of the most rewarding aspects about being part of this LNI program is being part of a larger group of business professionals in this area, and realizing that these people are facing the same challenges as I am as I work on my leadership skills,” said Timothy Lentz, senior program manager at Tonn and Blank Construction and a new graduate of the LNI program. “I think it’s so important to take a minute in our lives and in our careers to pause to look internally, to look at where we’ve been on our leadership journeys and at the things we could improve upon.”
The 2021-22 LNI graduates are included below. Graduates are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Cindy Admave, NIPSCO
- Samantha Alberico, Centier Bank
- Dezimon Alicea, Geminus
- Julianne Allen, Horizon Bank
- Lisa A. Beck, attorney
- John F. Breslin, Regional Health Systems
- Loni Brittingham, Lake County Community Corrections
- Cassie Carlson, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Linda M. Curley, Purdue University Extension — Lake County
- Tyree Davis, First Tee Lake County
- Katie Dermody, Visit Michigan City LaPorte
- Evan Elliott, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Noe Fernandez, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Colin Fewer, Purdue University Northwest
- Ashley Gerodimos, Purdue University Northwest
- Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Chesterton Art Center
- Jacob Lenson, Purdue University Northwest
- Timothy Lentz, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Michael Metyko, American Licorice Company
- Claudia Mich, Purdue University Northwest
- Kara Moon, General Insurance Services
- Lauren Peterson, Franciscan Alliance
- Nelson Pichardo, Friedman & Associates P.C.
- Nick Pollock, IN/KY/OH Regional Council of Carpenters
- Kali Roberts, American Licorice Company
- Eric Sommer, Horizon Bank
- KeriAnne Valuckis, V as in Victor
Applications are still open for the 2022-23 cohort, which will start in September. The program consists of eight monthly, half-day, in-person interactive workshops on the PNW Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, IN. Features include expert-led instruction and activities, a 360-leadership assessment, custom one-on-one coaching and more. Participants can expect to walk away from the LNI experience with a clear understanding of their personal leadership style and leadership skills they have practiced as part of their professional tool kit.
For more information, visit pnw.edu/leadership-institute or contact Mekisha Richardson, assistant director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, at mrichardson@pnw.edu.