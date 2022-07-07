The Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) congratulated 27 local business professionals on their completion of the 2021-22 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

LNI is the premier professional leadership program in Northwest Indiana, offered annually by professors and staff at the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. It is a highly sought-after professional development program that offers a deep dive into the fundamentals of leadership in multiple domains — work, community and personal life.

“One of the most rewarding aspects about being part of this LNI program is being part of a larger group of business professionals in this area, and realizing that these people are facing the same challenges as I am as I work on my leadership skills,” said Timothy Lentz, senior program manager at Tonn and Blank Construction and a new graduate of the LNI program. “I think it’s so important to take a minute in our lives and in our careers to pause to look internally, to look at where we’ve been on our leadership journeys and at the things we could improve upon.”

The 2021-22 LNI graduates are included below. Graduates are listed alphabetically by last name.

Cindy Admave, NIPSCO

Samantha Alberico, Centier Bank

Dezimon Alicea, Geminus

Julianne Allen, Horizon Bank

Lisa A. Beck, attorney

John F. Breslin, Regional Health Systems

Loni Brittingham, Lake County Community Corrections

Cassie Carlson, Tonn and Blank Construction

Linda M. Curley, Purdue University Extension — Lake County

Tyree Davis, First Tee Lake County

Katie Dermody, Visit Michigan City LaPorte

Evan Elliott, Tonn and Blank Construction

Noe Fernandez, Tonn and Blank Construction

Colin Fewer, Purdue University Northwest

Ashley Gerodimos, Purdue University Northwest

Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Chesterton Art Center

Jacob Lenson, Purdue University Northwest

Timothy Lentz, Tonn and Blank Construction

Michael Metyko, American Licorice Company

Claudia Mich, Purdue University Northwest

Kara Moon, General Insurance Services

Lauren Peterson, Franciscan Alliance

Nelson Pichardo, Friedman & Associates P.C.

Nick Pollock, IN/KY/OH Regional Council of Carpenters

Kali Roberts, American Licorice Company

Eric Sommer, Horizon Bank

KeriAnne Valuckis, V as in Victor

Applications are still open for the 2022-23 cohort, which will start in September. The program consists of eight monthly, half-day, in-person interactive workshops on the PNW Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, IN. Features include expert-led instruction and activities, a 360-leadership assessment, custom one-on-one coaching and more. Participants can expect to walk away from the LNI experience with a clear understanding of their personal leadership style and leadership skills they have practiced as part of their professional tool kit.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/leadership-institute or contact Mekisha Richardson, assistant director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, at mrichardson@pnw.edu.