CHESTERTON– The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park Station in Chesterton beginning on July 25 for a duration of 28 days. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22.

This work is required to add the new second train track, a wall, and reconstruct this segment of the Calumet Trail in a slightly modified location as part of NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project. The trail closure will also close the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park Station platforms. People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail should find alternate means to reach their destination.

NICTD provides weekly construction updates at http://www.doubletrack-nwi.com.