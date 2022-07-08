State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) announced Thursday that three agencies serving LaPorte County recently received a funding boost through a new state grant program aimed at tackling public health challenges.

Pressel said Indiana recently released more than $35 million in grant funding to local and statewide service providers and health organizations. The program’s goal is to help improve health outcomes related to tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C, chronic disease, and disease prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers.

The LaPorte County Health Department received money to support programs for lead screenings in children, so that they can be tested for potential exposure and be referred for treatment. Northshore Health Centers received a grant to support programs for diabetes and community health workers. HealthLinc, Inc. received funding to support programs for community health workers.

Statewide organizations that serve local communities also received grants, including the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, the Indiana Rural Health Association, the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis, Health By Design and the Indiana Breastfeeding Coalition.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, which oversees the program, grant funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, and additional funding will be offered in a subsequent round.

To learn more, visit in.gov/health/grant-opportunities and click on “Health Issues and Challenges Grant.”