Michigan City AquaX Grand Prix at Washington Park Beach is Round 1 of the Michigan City Series and Round 3 of the National Championship Series.

Watch the top riders battle it out for their qualifying spot for the World Championship.

There will be food, brews, bands and more at this family friendly event.

Racing Schedule:

Saturday, July 9th

9am-11pm – AquaX Race 1

11am-1pm – Closed Course Racing

1:30-3:30pm – AquaX Race 2

3:30-5pm – Closed Course Racing

Sunday, July 10th

9:30-11:30am – Closed Course Racing

11:30am-1:30pm – AquaX Race 3

1:30-3:30pm – Closed Course Racing

4:30pm – Awards