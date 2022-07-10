The theme of this year’s Michigan City Patriotic Parade was “United We Stand,” and the community came together and showed that unity and patriotism are still alive and well in Michigan City.

“What an incredible display of patriotism,” said Michigan City Special Events Director Terry Greetham. “It was really emotional for me to see our community come together and put our differences aside to celebrate our independence. This is something we have needed for a long time, and it was great to be a part of it.”

This year’s parade featured multiple high school bands and several traditional floats, which is something that hasn’t happened recently.

“The pandemic obviously impacted the local high school bands over the last few years, but it is great to see them back in the parade,” said Greetham. “We also had a great showing of floats from local businesses and non-profit organizations. You can see people put a lot of time and effort into building these beautiful floats. The goal next year is to double the bands and double the floats.”

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry was very pleased with the event. “Our community came together in grand fashion and showed the unity and patriotism that Michigan City is known for. What an incredible celebration of our independence!”

Michigan City Special Events would like to thank all those who participated in the Patriotic Parade, as well as all those who came out to celebrate. The official awards presented are as follows:

Grand Champion – Washington Park Zoo

Auto/Motorcycle Band:

First Place – Jeff Piotrowski 1966 MC Police Car First Place – New Prairie Marching Cougars

Second Place – Four A’s Car Club Second Place – LaPorte HS Marching Band

Third Place – The Guardian Riders Third Place – MCHS Wolf Pack Pride

Dance/Gymnastics Drill Team:

First Place – Lakeshore Performing Arts First Place – Michigan City Soul Steppers

Second Place – MCHS Cheerleaders Second Place – MCHS Marine Corps JROTC

Float – Commercial Float – Non-Profit:

First Place – Haunted Hills Hospital First Place – Grandma & Grandpa Built a Float

Second Place – LaPorte Community Federal CU Second Place – Community 203 Girl Scouts

Third Place – Robert Tylisz Appliance Third Place – Indiana State Prison

Equestrian:

First Place – Reins of Life

Second Place – LaPorte County Sheriff’s Posse