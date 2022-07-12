Pipe lining project to begin on I-65 south of S.R. 114 in Jasper County

An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin a pipe lining project on I-65 in Jasper County between mile markers 212 and 213 (between U.S. 231 and State Road 114) on or after Tuesday, July 19.

Work will begin with overnight lane and shoulder closures on I-65 to install lane shifts. Two travel lanes in each direction will be maintained through the area during daytime hours, but motorists should navigate these lane shifts carefully. Additional overnight lane closures may be used to modify the work zone.

Lane shifts and overnight lane closures were utilized in this location earlier this year to widen the median shoulders for this pipe lining project. The actual pipe lining will be ongoing through early September.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

“Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.”, INDOT said.